Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
U.S. News
Grimes Very Publicly Begs Elon Musk to Stop Being a Deadbeat Dad
FAMILY MATTERS
This is not the first time the co-parents have aired their family business publicly.
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Published
Feb. 20 2025
7:23PM EST
Getty Images/Grimes/X
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk and Hannity Talk Right Over Trump in Awkward Fox News Interview
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Elon Musk Hits Astronaut With Shocking Slur After Being Slammed Over ‘Lie’
Liam Archacki
Politics
Secret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
Politics
Dolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
Trumpland
Trump Threatens to Blow Apart Entire G7 to Protect Putin
Leigh Kimmins