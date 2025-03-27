Elon Musk’s Las Vegas Tesla ‘Terrorist’ Suspect Arrested

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump Admin Posts Its Most Unhinged Meme Yet
NO SHAME
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 7:09PM EDT 
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.
President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters about auto tariffs after signing an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The official White House X account on Thursday posted its most bizarre meme to date: a Studio Ghibli-style AI cartoon of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer handcuffing a crying woman. The stout animated agent stands in front of an American flag while placing the restraints, and the woman is making a distressed expression. The caricature aims to mock Virginia Basora-Gonzalez, an undocumented immigrant who was arrested by ICE on the basis of illegal reentry. The White House seemed to scoff at the woman’s anguish, adding “She wept when taken into custody (picture attached).” Basora-Gonzalez was convicted of fentanyl trafficking but deported to the Dominican Republic in October 2020 before she could serve out her year-long sentence. She re-entered at an unknown date. Agents ambushed Basora-Gonzalez on March 12 outside the restaurant where she allegedly worked as a cook. Her court-appointed attorney said her re-entry did not make her a flight risk so she shouldn’t be detained before trial, but the government said that her pretrial detention was nevertheless required. Thursday’s post is just one of a number of wild memes Trump and his administration has shared in the last two months.

2
Secret CIA Files Confirm Ark of the Covenant’s Existence
UNSEALED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 4:45PM EDT 
Moses and Joshua before the Tabernacle, ca 1896-1902
Moses and Joshua before the Tabernacle, ca 1896-1902

Resurfaced CIA files say the Ark of the Covenant has been found, and that the sacred chest is protected by “entities.” The declassified files show the intelligence agency enlisted individuals who claimed they had extra sensory perception (ESP) in December 1988 to search for the lost artifact by way of “remote viewing.” One of the remote viewers allegedly used their purported psychic abilities to locate the chest, believed to hold the Ten Commandments, “somewhere in the Middle East as the language spoken by individuals present seemed to be Arabic.” They said the target, which they supposedly found using coordinates given by the CIA, was “hidden—underground, dark and wet were all aspects of the location of the target,” and that it’s protected by “entities,” and “will not/cannot be opened until the time is deemed correct.” The files, which were declassified in 2000, also include sketches and drawings of what appear to be mosques, mummies, and a winged creature labled “Seradin.” During the 1970s and 1980s, the CIA deployed remote viewers in “Project Sun Streak” to locate far off targets using their purported abilities. The project was closed down in 1995.

Read it at Daily Mail

Merrell

3
New England Patriots Super Bowl Champ Dies at 51
ALL-AMERICAN
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 4:33PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:11PM EDT 
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Matt Stevens of the New England Patriots poses for a picture after Superbowl XXXVI at the Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Super Bowl winner Matt Stevens has died. He was 51. Early in his football career, Stevens started out as a two-time All-American at Appalachian State, helping his team reach the Southern Conference Championship in 1995. He was inducted into the university’s hall of fame before he made his way to the NFL, where the Buffalo Bills selected him as a safety in the third round of the 1996 draft. He then went on to play for eight more years in the league, jumping around from the Philadelphia Eagles to then play for Washington, before landing himself a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2001. He ended his career playing for the Houston Texans up until his retirement in 2003. A few years later in 2007, the Super Bowl champ got into a motorcycle accident and broke his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the waist down. Four years later, Stevens received special leg braces that allowed him to move around once more. Stevens was born in Chapel Hill, N.C., and is featured in Chapel Hill High School’s hall of fame. The ex-NFL player is survived by his parents, brother, and two children. A memorial service will be held on March 28 in Chapell Hill, N.C., according to his obituary. No cause of death has been revealed yet.

Read it at The New York Post

4

Elon Musk’s Las Vegas Tesla ‘Terrorist’ Suspect Arrested

IDENTIFIED
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.27.25 6:28PM EDT 
Paul Kim
LVMPD

Police have arrested a suspect they believe is behind a “targeted attack” at a Tesla collision center in Las Vegas last week. According to 8 News Now, officers arrested the suspect, 36-year-old Paul Kim, Wednesday night on several charges including arson and possessing an explosive device. Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said that Kim had reportedly arrived in a car and parked it near the Tesla center on March 18. He then allegedly shot nearby surveillance cameras with a rifle and spray-painted the word “resist” on the center’s front door. Kim then apparently shot at least five vehicles and started several fires with Molotov cocktails. “The speed and success of the solve of this case are a direct result of hard work by the police department and the special agents in charge, investigative specialists and the analysts who all came together to work on this,” LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said Thursday. “But the technology is actually what helped solve this.” Kim will face both state and federal charges for his alleged involvement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously described the fires as an act of “terrorism.”

Read it at 8 News Now

Womanizer.

5
Hugh Jackman Caught in Messy Divorce Drama as Ex Demands More Money
CASH CLASH
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 11:59AM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 11:56AM EDT 
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman

Tensions are high between Hugh Jackman, 56, and ex Deborra-Lee Furness, 69, as the pair clash on who should get what in their messy divorce, according to a new report from the Daily Mail. Although the Hollywood couple were lovebirds for nearly 30 years and said they would navigate their split with gratitude, the post-breakup negotiations proved to be a lot more difficult for Furness. The actress reportedly wants a bigger chunk of Jackman’s estimated $250 million fortune, but the Wolverine star refuses to cough up more change. Things are even more strained because of Jackman’s sudden romance with theater icon Sutton Foster, 50, who met Jackman on the set of the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. She was married to Ted Griffin at the time and Jackman was still with Furness, although the Daily Mail reported that their marriage was already starting to crumble. Jackman and Foster appeared to confirm their relationship in January as they left an L.A. restaurant holding hands, right around the time that Jackman and Furness officially filed for divorce and slightly over a year after the Australian couple announced their separation. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for both Jackman and Furness for comment.

Read it at Daily Mail

6
Trump’s Run-Down Childhood Home Sells for a Huge Loss
CAT-ASTROPHE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 5:47PM EDT 
President Trump lived in his New York home up until he was four years-old.
President Trump lived in his New York home up until he was four years-old.

President Trump’s run-down childhood home in Queens, New York, has been sold for a heavily discounted price, according to reports. The five-bedroom Tudor-style house in the affluent Jamaica Estates community was sold for $835,000, less than half of its original $2.14 million purchase price in 2017. According to sale deeds filed March 3, it was purchased by the Brooklyn-based LLC 1388 Group. Neighbors told Curbed in 2024 that the house had been overrun by around 20 to 30 feral cats, which had to be taken care of by volunteers. There was also a sign outside the two-story brick home that read: “DO NOT TAKE KITTENS FROM THIS PROPERTY.” The previous buyer, who dubbed themselves “Trump Birth House LLC,” reportedly listed the home as an Airbnb rental for a while. For $815-a-night, guests could sleep in the room where “President Donald J. Trump was likely conceived,” according to a plaque. Built in 1940 by the president’s father, Fred C. Trump, the young Trump only lived in the home until he was four years old. A neighbor told The New York Post that the house has been a vacant “eyesore” for years, adding: “We, the community, had to take care of it.” According to the neighbor, a water pipe burst, the basement was full of mold, and they had to pay out-of-pocket to upkeep the lawn. The home was originally purchased by a real-estate flipper for $1.4 million immediately after Trump’s first inauguration, and was later flipped again for $2.14 million. The home’s most recent buyer is also a known house-flipper, said The Post, and the house is currently being gut-renovated. Neighbors have considered raising money to buy the house and sell it to someone who would actually live in it.

Read it at The New York Post

7
Kristi Noem Appears to Have Worn $60K Gold Rolex During El Salvador Prison Stunt
WATCH IT
Liam Archacki 

News Reporter

Published 03.27.25 12:18PM EDT 
Kristi Noem.
Sleuths believe that Kristi Noem was wearing a luxury timepiece when she visited a prison camp.

Online sleuths believe that Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was wearing a gold Rolex watch worth nearly $60,000 when she visited a prison camp in El Salvador on Wednesday. The watch—which appeared on Noem’s wrist while she filmed her latest publicity stunt, this time in front of a cell full of Venezuelan prisoners—looks a whole lot like a Rolex Daytona, as observed by the online media outlet MeidasTouch. The variant of the luxury timepiece matching Noem’s watch sells for just under $60,000 on the site Chrono24. The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately answer the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Commentators on social media wondered how Noem, who was until this year the governor of South Dakota, would be able to afford such a watch on a government salary. Noem was at the Terrorism Confinement Center to send a message to America’s undocumented immigrants, whom President Donald Trump has vowed to deport en masse. “If you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you could face,” she said in the video. “This facility is one of the tools in our toolkit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Read it at MeidasTouch

8
Johnny Depp Allegedly Got ‘The Goonies’ Star Fired From Hit Movie
GRAPES OF WRATH
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 11:44AM EDT 
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Corey Feldman at Last Chance for Animals' 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Corey Feldman claimed Wednesday that Johnny Depp sabotaged his chance at filming the 1993 movie What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? While on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others podcast, The Goonies star recalled how he was “originally cast” to play the part of Arnie, a role which ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio who earned an Oscar nomination for his performance. According to Feldman, Depp landed the part of Gilbert after he was already cast and allegedly “whispered to the producers’ ear that he wasn’t fond of me.” The actor claims: “He said I was a junkie and that he didn’t work with junkies.” “I never saw the film because I’m still bitter. Bitter leaf in that one,” Feldman told Corgan. The Gremlins star dealt with drug and alcohol abuse early on in his career, having to go to rehab for 10 months for his heroin addiction. But he clarifies to Corgan that when he was cast for the film, he “had just gotten sober,” and was turning his life around. He also remembers trying to help River Phoenix at the time, who later overdosed at Depp’s nightclub in 1993 at only 23-years-old. “Had I not been pushed out and done that role, who knows what would have happened from that point forward,” he said. The actor also remembered how a few years after the incident, “ironically,” he and DiCaprio were up for the same role in The Titanic, “so there was kind of a double banger with Leo.” DiCaprio ultimately snagged the part of Jack, but Feldman didn’t feel much bitterness about that since he wasn’t “as close.”

Read it at The New York Post

HP

9
Another Woman Was Killed During Conjugal Visit at California Prison
FATAL VISIT
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.27.25 3:03PM EDT 
Published 03.27.25 2:40PM EDT 
Stephanie Dowells.
Stephanie Dowells.

A week after an inmate was charged with murdering his wife at the Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento, it has been revealed that a similar situation happened at the same prison late last year. NBC News reported that Stephanie Diane Dowells, 62, was killed in Nov. 2024 during a conjugal visit with her inmate husband. Dowells was strangled to death by David Brinson, 54, who was convicted of murdering four men during a robbery and sentenced to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in the 1990s. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Brinson called prison officials at 2:04 a.m. on Nov. 13 to inform them his wife was dead. Although officers rushed to the scene to begin life-saving measures and called 911, the hairdresser was pronounced dead a short time after. Dowells’ son, Armand Torres, 28, and his wife, Nataly Jimenez, claim that after Dowells’ death, Brinson’s story kept changing, including the time and place he found Dowells unconscious. The revelation comes a week after Anthony Curry, 48, was charged for strangling his wife, Tania Thomas, 47, during a conjugal visit at the same prison in July 2024. Dowells’ case remains under investigation as charges are pending prison and autopsy reports. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office has however confirmed she was strangled and that her death was a homicide.

Read it at NBC News

10
Bill Murray Regrets Turning Down This Clint Eastwood Movie
LINGERING REMORSE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.25 1:19PM EDT 
Howard Stern
Howard Stern

Actor Bill Murray still regrets passing up on the chance to star in a movie with Clint Eastwood. The 74-year-old actor revealed his seemingly deep-seated guilt during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, March 25. The Groundhog Day star was prompted to journey down memory lane when Stern asked him if he ever longed to act in a film he watched. Murray explained how a long time ago, watching Eastwood’s Thunderbolt and Lightfoot encouraged him to call the director. “And when he said, ‘Would you ever want to do another service comedy,’ like jeez, ‘Would I become like Abbott and Costello?‘” Murray joked. “I had to do like military movies? And I said, ‘Well, God, I guess maybe I shouldn’t.‘” The movie turned out to be the 1986 dark comedy Heartbreak Ridge in which Eastwood plays a U.S. Marine assigned to train a group of unruly recruits. “It’s one of the few regrets I have is that I didn’t do it,” Murray told Stern. “Because it was a big-scale thing, and I would have gotten a great—I don’t know if I’d have gotten a great death scene, it was more of a comedy that one—but it was great. He had access to World War II boats and he could have like made a flotilla and stuff, and there was some cool stuff in it.”

Read it at YouTube

