Elon Musk’s Lawyer Defeats Motion for Sanctions after Unhinged Deposition
OFF THE HOOK
Elon Musk’s celebrity attorney, Alex Spiro, defeated a motion for sanctions against him in Texas on Wednesday, following a dispute about Spiro’s behavior during a deposition. In a filing last month, opposing counsel argued that Spiro “continually interrupted the deposition with commentary, gave numerous improper instructions not to answer, berated opposing counsel, insulted Plaintiff’s claims, mocked counsel’s questions, and generally acted in the most obnoxious manner one could contemplate without crossing into parody.” The motion for sanctions also alleged that Spiro was not authorized to represent Musk in Texas. The deposition was taken as part of a recent college graduate’s lawsuit against Musk over claims that the billionaire amplified a conspiracy theory falsely linking him to neo-Nazis. The plaintiff said he had to flee his house after Musk boosted the claims, adding that Musk had relied on two seemingly random accounts for information, “DrFrensor” and “MattWallace888.”