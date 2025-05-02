Elon Musk’s Mom Blames Murdoch Paper for Letting Women Write About Her Son

Elon Musk’s mom has shared a truly bizarre take on a Wall Street Journal report that claimed Tesla was actively seeking to replace him as CEO.

The Murdoch family-owned publication reported Wednesday that Tesla higher-ups were concerned about faltering sales and the amount of time Musk was spending with his federal cost-cutting task force, DOGE. So much so, in fact, that the board had started looking for replacements.

The report rattled Musk, who responded with a late-night X meltdown Thursday. “It is an EXTREMELY BAD BREACH OF ETHICS that the @WSJ would publish a DELIBERATELY FALSE ARTICLE and fail to include an unequivocal denial beforehand by the Tesla board of directors!" he whined, chaneling President Trump’s command of the “caps lock” key.

ADVERTISEMENT

His cronies responded with demands for the Journal to apologize and retract their story. A spokesperson, however, told the Daily Beast they stand by their reporting.

Maye Musk, pictured at Fox Business Network Studios last year, appears irked that only women worked on the piece about her son. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In the latest twist, Maye Musk has now come out to defend Elon. In doing so, Elon’s mother has also achieved the rare feat of one-upping the unhinged nature of her 53-year-old son’s tirade.

In an X post that gets weirder with every word, she wrote on Thursday evening: “The @WSJ dishonest article about @elonmusk and @Tesla was written by three women: @EmilyGlazer @DanaMattioli Becky Peterson 🧐 @IfindR----s."

It is unclear what exactly the elder Musk is suggesting, but she appears vexed about the paper allowing a group of female reporters to work on the story.

@IfindR----s is a profile that invokes MAGA’s new favorite slur to brandish people with the r-word if they are deemed to be behaving out of step with popular opinion. Conservatives often tag the profile under posts from liberals.

Musk, pictured at a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, slammed the Journal story on X. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Both Elon Musk and a Tesla spokesperson said the story was false and that the Journal was made aware of that pre-publication.

However, a spokesperson for the paper told the Daily Beast on Thursday that this was not the case. “Tesla was given the opportunity to provide a statement before publication, which they did not do,” they said.

It is not the first time the Journal has clashed with President Donald Trump and his MAGA allies. The newspaper’s editorial board recently criticized the president’s Ukraine policy and his decision to remove security protection for former staffers.

A Journal editorial was sharply critical of Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on global trading partners and on Monday, in an editorial to mark the first 100 days of Trump’s second term in office, the paper warned him that a “major reset” was needed if his presidency was not going to end in failure.