Elon Musk’s Relentless Race Rants Have Him Bleeding Fans

Elon Musk has battered his social media followers with a steady flow of posts rallying white people to stand up for their race for the last six months, a new analysis has found.

“They’re openly advocating White genocide,” the world’s richest man posted to his social media platform, X, in December.

“Whites are a rapidly dying minority,” he complained the following month, receiving more than 17 million views.

Elon Musk has repeatedly posted about white people being a “dying” minority in the world this year. X

The vitriol is finally turning off some of his followers, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The Post reveals that Musk, worth $778 billion, has posted 850 times about race in the last 182 days. That’s six percent of his total posts in that period. Half of those include the word “white.”

That is triple the rate of similar complaints Musk was making just two years ago, the Post reports—not counting his many retweets of others who are complaining about issues like what they describe as mistreatment of white people in South Africa.

Former Tesla investor Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of electric vehicle news site Electrek, says that those still investing in Musk’s companies, including Tesla, are in it for “money over morals.”

An analysis found that six percent of Elon Musk’s posts over the last six months have been about race. With him posting as much as anyone in the world, that means nearly a thousand posts on the matter. X

“The entire situation baffles me,” he told the Post. “There’s no doubt he is a White nationalist based on his recent statements about white people ‘reclaiming their nations.’”

Even top fan accounts of Musk’s companies are fed up.

“Rivian: focused on autonomy and their next vehicle,” a popular Tesla fan account on X that has become critical of Musk, wrote in December, according to the Post. “Elon: focused on the percentage of white people in New Zealand.”

Musk has posted about a number of theories considered “standard talking points of white supremacy,” Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told the paper. She pointed to his oft-stated fear that white people are a “dying minority.”

President Donald Trump and Musk have had their fair share of disagreements after their honeymoon period between Election Day 2024 and May 2025 ended—but the president has never called out Musk for his posts about race. Trump even raged about imagined white genocide during an Oval Office meeting last year with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Trump administration has since prioritized refugee admissions to the U.S. for white South Africans. Nearly all refugees admitted to the U.S. since last October have been white South Africans.