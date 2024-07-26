Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter has accused the billionaire of “viciously” yelling at her during a family road trip because her voice was too high-pitched.

Speaking to NBC News in her first interview, Vivian Jenna Wilson, 20, said Musk put pressure on her to appear more masculine and insisted on her deepening her voice when she was in elementary school.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars—I don’t remember which one—and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high. It was cruel,” she said.

“He was cold,” Wilson, who is one of Musk’s six children with first wife Justine, told NBC. “He’s very quick to anger. He is uncaring and narcissistic.”

Wilson spoke out after the Tesla founder posted on Monday on his X social media platform that Wilson “was born gay and slightly autistic, two attributes that contribute to gender dysphoria.”

“I knew that from when he was about 4 years old and he would pick out clothes for me to wear like a jacket and tell me it was “fabulous!”, as well as his love of musicals & theatre. But he was not a girl,” he added. Musk also told conservative commentator Jordan Peterson that his daughter coming out as transgender was like being “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson, now a college student, responded on Threads, calling her father’s portrayal “entirely fake.”

“This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this,” she continued. “He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

Wilson also refuted Musk’s claim that he had been “tricked” into agreeing to medical treatment to help her transition when she was 16.

Wilson told NBC that her father hadn’t been tricked and knew what he was doing by signing his agreement after initially hesitating.

The musician Grimes, who has two sons and a daughter with Musk, wrote on X that she is “forever endlessly proud of Vivian.”