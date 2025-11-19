Elsie Hewitt Knew on First Date Pete Davidson Would Father Her Children

Elsie Hewitt, Pete Davidson’s pregnant girlfriend, said she “knew” from their first date that the SNL alum would be the father of her children. “When we went on our first date, like we went out to dinner for the first time, I was like, ‘Okay, don’t think that I’m crazy, but I just know you’re going to be the father of my children,’” Hewitt, a model and actress, said in a Bumble campaign with Davidson. “And he was like, ‘Yeah.’” Reports that Davidson and Hewitt were dating began in March, with the couple making it Instagram official shortly after. In July, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. Hewitt told People that they are “very conscious of not putting pressure” on their child, adding that they don’t have the mindset that their child will “fill a void.” She added that there’s a “really healing aspect of knowing that we’re going to be able to give a child the life and the support and the love and the family vibe that we don’t feel like we had.” She also noted that she “could not ask for a better father for my child.”

People