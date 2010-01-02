CHEAT SHEET
    Elton Helps Eminem Kick Addiction

    BENNIES & THE JETS

    Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Hold me closer, tiny sponsor: Elton John told BBC Radio that he's "been helping Eminem over the last 18 months" as the rapper tries to kick his drug habit. Eminem entered rehab in 2005 and took a three-year hiatus from music, admitting he used Vicodin, Valium, and Ambien and saying "the numbers got so high I didn't even know what I was taking." John, who has been sober since the ‘80s, has helped other famous addicts, including Michael Jackson: "I'm there if people want my help," he told the BBC. As for Eminem, John says "he's doing brilliantly."

