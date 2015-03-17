Elton John Carries Dolce & Gabbana Bag

Singer Elton John has apparently been caught carrying a Dolce & Gabbana shopping bag just one day after announcing a boycott of the brand over their designers’ comments condemning in vitro fertilization and gay parenting. Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana recently told an Italian magazine, “You are born to a mother and a father—or at least that’s how it should be. I call children of chemistry, synthetic children. Rented uterus, semen chosen from a catalog.” In an Instagram post, John, who is father to two children conceived through IVF, declared that he “shall never wear Dolce and Gabbana ever again.” But just a day later, John was photographed carrying a shopping bag from the brand into a Los Angeles recording studio. A rep for the singer confirmed: “Yes, he was carrying the [Dolce & Gabbana] bag but he hadn’t been shopping. And it should not detract from their original message or the boycott.”
