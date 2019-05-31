Elton John, Filmmakers Slam Russia’s Decision to Censor Gay Sex Scenes in ‘Rocketman’

Elton John and the filmmakers behind biopic Rocketman have slammed Russian authorities for censoring scenes in the film that depict men kissing, gay sex, and drug use. “We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today. Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all,” the statement read. “That the local distributor has edited out certain scenes, denying the audience the opportunity to see the film as it was intended is a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, movie critics in Russia said all scenes involving men kissing and having sex had been cut from the film. The closing credits were also reportedly amended to drop references to the children John is raising with his partner, David Furnish.