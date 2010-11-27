Elton John: I'd Play at Royal Wedding

In what’s shaping up to be the wedding of the year, the nuptials of Prince William and his longtime girlfriend, Kate Middleton, may have a special performer: Elton John. Yes, the 63-year-old British singer, who gave an emotional performance at the 1997 funeral of William’s mother, Princess Diana, was asked about the wedding on BBC Radio. He replied that he’ll “probably” perform—but then added, “I’ll probably be outside busking.” The wedding date is set for April 29 at Westminster Abbey, but officials at Buckingham Palace claim that the guest list, which is rumored to include a bevy of big names, is yet to be determined. “It is all speculation,” a palace spokeswoman told People magazine. “Nothing has been determined. We are still in discussions. They are only now sitting down and starting to think about things.”
