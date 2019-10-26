CHEAT SHEET
NIGHT OFF
Elton John Says He Is ‘Extremely Unwell,’ Postpones Farewell Tour Concert
Elton John told fans on Saturday that he would not be able to perform the Indianapolis leg of his farewell tour because he is “extremely unwell.” “To my dear fans in Indianapolis: It is with the heaviest heart that I’m forced to deliver the news that I am extremely unwell and therefore unable to perform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” John wrote on social media. “I absolutely hate to let my fans down, but I owe it to you to put on the best show possible and unfortunately that’s simply not possible.” The singer’s mother-in-law, Gladys Furnish, reportedly passed away on Friday, though John did not cite that as his reason for postponing the concert. The concert venue, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, wrote that the concert was postponed “due to illness” and is rescheduled for March 26, 2020.