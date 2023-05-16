Elvis Presley’s Family Reaches Settlement in Dispute Over Daughter’s Will
ESTATE FIGHT
Priscilla Presley, the former wife of Elvis Presley, has settled a dispute over the estate of her and Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley. The settlement, whose details remain shrouded in mystery, resolved Presley’s objections to a change to her daughter’s will that removed her as a beneficiary, CNN reported. Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, instead became the sole beneficiary after the 2020 death of her brother Benjamin Keough. Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child, died in January from what appears to have been a cardiac arrest, though the Los Angeles County Coroner continues to look into her cause of death. Presley’s attorney told reporters that the families are now “happy, unified, together and excited for the future,” while Keough’s attorney told CNN that she’s “very content.”