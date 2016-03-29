Emails: NHL Admits Link Between Fighting and Brain Trauma

Read it at TSN
Newly released emails from 2011 reveal top National Hockey League officials acknowledging a link between fighting and brain trauma, depression, and “personal tragedies.” This despite the league’s official stance that there is no connection between the sport’s violent contact and concussions. The emails were unsealed via a January court order in the class-action lawsuit against the NHL filed by more than two dozen former players. The athletes contend that the NHL failed to “properly educate them about the risks associated with repeated head injuries.”