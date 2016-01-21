Emails: Officials Scoffed at Flint Fears

CHEAT SHEET
Correspondence unveiled in 274 pages of emails released by Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder paints a picture of dismissive state leaders who deflected responsibility and ignored scientific evidence regarding the lead-poisoned drinking water in Flint. Top aides scoffed at people voicing questions about the water quality “anti-everything,” and findings reported by a concerned pediatrician were dismissed as simply “data.” The emails, which were handed over in the governor’s effort to provide transparency, show that months of complaints did not prompt action until late 2015.