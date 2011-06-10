Emails: Palin Eyed VP Role Before ‘08

CHEAT SHEET
You’ve got mail. Alaska has released 24,000 pages of emails from Sarah Palin’s two-year tenure as governor, and several revelations have emerged. One series of notes show that Palin was keen on the vice presidential role months before she was chosen as John McCain’s running mate, closely monitoring emails from supporters that advocated her for the spot. In another, just before McCain’s call, she highlights out “good points” in Obama’s energy policy. Read the most interesting bits at The Daily Beast’s Palin Emails blog.