‘Emancipation’ Producer Sorry for Bringing Photo of Enslaved Man to Premiere
‘A PIECE OF PETER’
Joey McFarland “wholeheartedly” apologized after receiving a firestorm of criticism over his decision to carry the original 1863 photograph of a formerly enslaved man on the red carpet for Emancipation—the Will Smith vehicle inspired by the image’s story. The producer, previously known for his work on The Wolf of Wall Street and Daddy’s Home, showed the “scourged back” photograph to a Variety reporter last Wednesday, saying he wanted “a piece of Peter” at the Los Angeles event. Industry figures like Franklin Leonard, the founder of The Black List, questioned why McFarland was collecting “slave memorabilia,” while other social media users were quick to castigate him for using Black historical artifacts as props. In an Instagram post on Sunday, McFarland wrote, “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.” He added, “I hope my actions don’t distract from the film’s message, Peter’s story and just how much impact he had on the world.”