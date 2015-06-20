Emanuel AME: Evil Cannot Close Our Doors

CHEAT SHEET
The historic black church where alleged terrorist Dylann Roof killed nine people on Wednesday re-opened on Sunday. Unity Church of Charleston Rev. Ed Kosak delivered the service, and declared before a packed house, "We realize that in this life there is ups and downs. We realize that there are dark days but there are so many bright days" but that "We still believe prayer changes things." The police presence at the service was reportedly heavy, and included bomb-sniffing dogs. Church bells rang throughout Charleston on Sunday in memory of the nine who lost their lives.