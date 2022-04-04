Dead Rapper Propped on D.C. Nightclub Stage for Shocking ‘Funeral’ Party
FROM THE GRAVE
A nightclub in Washington D.C. has apologized after hosting a home-going dance celebration that featured the body of slain Maryland rapper Goonew on stage. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration,” the club said Monday in an Instagram post. “Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire.” Videos from the Sunday night event, billed as “The Last Show,” show what appears to be the embalmed rapper, real name Markelle Morrow, propped up on stage beside the DJ booth. He’s dressed in a designer hoodie and gold crown as people dance around him. There was a flurry of social media rage about the insensitivity of the “funeral,” which reportedly had a $40 cover. Hip-hop legend 50 Cent tweeted: “oh shit ! i just realized what this is.” Bliss’ statement added, “We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time.” Morrow was 24 when he was killed March 18.