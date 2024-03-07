Embattled Sen. Bob Menendez Won’t Run for Re-Election: Report

CHEAT SHEET
    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., attends the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

    Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) will not be running for re-election, a source close to the lawmaker told the New York Post. On Thursday, the senator told a Forbes reporter that he would not be resigning, but when asked if he would run to reclaim his seat, he said, “Ah, well, that’s another question.” When the reporter asked when he planned to make that decision, Sen. Menendez replied, “When I decide, and everybody will know.” “He will not be running,” said a source close to Menendez told the Post. Earlier his week, Sen. Menendez and his wife Nadine were hit with a new indictment charging them with conspiracy, obstruction of justice, public official acting as a foreign agent, bribery, extortion, and honest services wire fraud. The new indictment comes shortly after one of Menendez’s allies, Jose Uribe, agreed to cooperate with the FBI’s probe into the couple’s alleged corruption. Uribe admitted that he gave Nadine a new sports car, intending to influence the senator to put pressure on prosecutors who were investigating Uribe’s associates. Menendez is a three-term senator, and the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

