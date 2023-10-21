Emily Blunt Sorry She Labeled Waitress ‘Enormous’—in 2012

A 2012 clip of Emily Blunt describing a Chili’s waitress as “enormous” on a talk show has been making the rounds—and she says no one is more horrified than she is. “I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago,” Blunt said in a statement to People. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.” The Oppenheimer star added: “I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for. And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”
