Rioters Who ‘Gleefully’ Posed With Pelosi’s Nameplate Get Jail Time
LOCKED UP
Three Missourians have been sentenced to time behind bars for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot—which notably included posing with part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate. Paul Westover, 53, and his friend William Merry, 63, will each serve 45 days in jail; Merry’s niece, 22-year-old Emily Hernandez, will serve 30 days. All three rioters pleaded guilty to misdemeanors: Merry was charged for theft of government property; Westover for parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building; and Hernandez for entering and remaining in a restricted building, Law & Crime reports. Hernandez, who was accused of “gleefully” posing with the broken sign snatched from Pelosi’s office, has become a particularly recognizable figure among the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Nearly a year after storming the Capitol, Hernandez was arrested in Missouri after she killed a young mother will driving drunk, police said.