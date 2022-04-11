CHEAT SHEET
    Rioters Who 'Gleefully' Posed With Pelosi's Nameplate Get Jail Time

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Three Missourians have been sentenced to time behind bars for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot—which notably included posing with part of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s nameplate. Paul Westover, 53, and his friend William Merry, 63, will each serve 45 days in jail; Merry’s niece, 22-year-old Emily Hernandez, will serve 30 days. All three rioters pleaded guilty to misdemeanors: Merry was charged for theft of government property; Westover for parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a Capitol building; and Hernandez for entering and remaining in a restricted building, Law & Crime reports. Hernandez, who was accused of “gleefully” posing with the broken sign snatched from Pelosi’s office, has become a particularly recognizable figure among the Jan. 6 insurrectionists. Nearly a year after storming the Capitol, Hernandez was arrested in Missouri after she killed a young mother will driving drunk, police said.

