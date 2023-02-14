EmRata and Eric André Hard-Launch Their Relationship With Naked Valentine’s Day Pics
After weeks of rabid speculation over what the tabloids dubbed their “canoodling,” model-author Emily Ratajkowski and comedian Eric André have seemingly confirmed their relationship with a stripped-down Instagram post—literally. On Tuesday, André posted a photo of himself nude and draped across a sofa, covered only by a strategically placed heart emoji. Reflected in the mirror behind him was, of course, Ratajkowski, who was, naturally, also naked. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” André captioned the post, accompanying it with nearly a dozen more heart emojis. Look, is it possible that these two goofballs are just friends who enjoy celebrating cultural-commercial holidays in the buff together? Sure, but consider the rest of the evidence pointing to Andrékowski: the three-hour dinners, the courtside seats, that trip to the Grand Caymans, and Ratajkowski’s documented penchant for funnymen. The verdict? Short king spring is dead; long live goofy guy winter.
