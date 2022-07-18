Emily Ratajkowski Is Reportedly a Single Lady Again
GONE GIRL
The world mourned on Monday as it was revealed that everyone’s favorite celebrity couple, Bearkowski, is no more. Emily Ratajkowski has left her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, a source close to the model and author told People. “They split recently,” the insider said. “It was Em’s decision. She’s doing okay.” The source added that Ratajkowski, who “loves being a mom,” is focusing on the 1-year-old son she shares with Bear-McClard. Rumors of Bear-McClard’s philandering were first reported by Page Six a week ago. A source told the outlet that Bear-McClard, a producer known for working with the Safdie brothers on films like Uncut Gems and Good Time, had two-timed. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source said. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” The now ex-couple were married in 2018 after taking their relationship public only two weeks prior. Reps for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard did not respond to People’s requests for comment.