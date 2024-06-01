Emily Ratajkowski Sports Stormy Daniels T-Shirt After Trump Verdict

Model Emily Ratajkowski became the latest celebrity to make a political fashion statement this week, sporting a black T-shirt with Stormy Daniels’ face on it the day Donald Trump officially became a convicted felon.

Ratajkowski wore the $95 limited-edition Platform style on a walk around New York City, paired with red Vans and gray sweat shorts. On the same day across town, a jury found Trump guilty of 34 felony counts related to falsified business records to cover up his affair with the porn star Daniels, which prosecutors argued could’ve influenced the 2016 election.

According to the brand Platform’s website, the Stormy T-shirt’s illustration was done by cartoonist R. Crumb, and ten percent of all proceeds go to Safe Horizon, a New York organization supporting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Ratajkowski, like Daniels, has written about enduring sexual assault at the hands of powerful men, and is no stranger to intense scrutiny over her body.

She’s also made expressly political fashion statements before—in 2020, she was spotted in a Rage Against the Machine T-shirt that featured the photo of a young Bernie Sanders.

And Ratajkowski isn’t the only celeb using fashion as a vehicle for free expression. At the Cannes Film Festival last week, actress Cate Blanchett made a splash in a green, white, and black dress that many eagle-eyed observers said resembled the Palestinian flag in combination with the red carpet.

Bella Hadid donned a dress explicitly resembling the Palestinian keffiyeh days later, and Guy Pearce wore both a Palestinian flag pin and bracelet in a photoshoot for Vanity Fair France.