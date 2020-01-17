Eminem Surprise Drops New Album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’

Read it at Pitchfork
Eminem released his latest record, Music to Be Murdered By, without warning on Friday. The new album spans 20 songs, and features production by Dr. Dre, and verses from the late Juice WRLD, as well as Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, and others. Pitchfork first noted that on “Unaccommodating,” Eminem references his feud with Machine Gun Kelly before saying “bombs away” and referencing the 2017 Manchester terrorist attack that killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. Eminem’s last album, Kamikaze, was also released via surprise release in 2018.