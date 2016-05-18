Emirates: Your Home in the Air

Whether you’re tired of squeezing into your rush hour subway train in New York, tired of competing for reservations at LA’s hottest new restaurants, or just ready for an amazingly comfortable trip through the air to your favorite vacation spot, Emirates has you covered. With an unrivaled suite of services and comforts available in every seat, Emirates will make sure your vacation starts as soon as you board.

Plenty of Space in Every Seat

Emirates took care to design every seat to have plenty of room. With spacious, reclining seats you’ll have room to stretch out and enjoy the rest of your seat’s amazing amenities. Forget everything you know about economy. Find out what makes flying Emirates Economy feel like an upgrade.

Your Own Private Entertainment Center

Every seat on your Emirates flight has its own private in-flight entertainment screen. Each ice Digital Widescreen offers over 2,500 premium channels of music, television, games, and music to stream on-demand and in a variety of languages. From current box office hits and critical favorites to classics and under-the-radar gems you may have missed, create your own “playlist” and enjoy unlimited streaming from takeoff to touchdown. Emirates in flight entertainment will take you to places you can't find on a map. Learn more about watching the latest movies and best tv shows high up in the clouds.

Gourmet Dining in the Clouds

Emirates places a premium on serving high-quality, fresh meals to every passenger. With menus designed by gourmet chefs and prepared with ingredients of the highest caliber, every meal on your Emirates flight will offer delicious flavors and inspired combinations. And with complimentary beer, wine, and spirits, you’ll have your choice of pairings for the perfect dish. A four course meal...in Economy. Find out more about Emirates' high quality ingredients and complimentary beverages.

Special Attention for Young Flyers

Flying with the kids? Welcome! With over 100 games on our ice Digital Widescreen and tons of great kids movies and television, Emirates has plenty to keep your young ones happy, including bassinets and infant care kits filled with all the essentials. And Emirates can even pair your child up with a fuzzy friend—Lewis the lion, Peek U the panda, and more are waiting to welcome them onboard. We take special care of our most VIP travelers. Learn more about all the great services Emirates offers for families who fly.