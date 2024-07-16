Emma Roberts Announces Her Engagement on Instagram
WEDDING BELLS
Emma Roberts took to Instagram Tuesday to announce that she is engaged to Cody John. Roberts, 33, captioned a photo of the two smiling while she shows off her new rock with by writing, “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.” The cheeky caption seemingly refers to when Roberts’ mom accidentally revealed her son Rhodes’ face on Instagram without her permission, according to Entertainment Tonight. John and Roberts have been dating since at least August 2022, when they made their relationship public, according to Elle magazine. Previously, Roberts dated actor Garrett Hedlund, with whom she co-parents Rhodes. Prior to that, Roberts had a tumultuous relationship with her American Horror Story costar Evan Peters that included a 2013 domestic violence arrest. The two split in 2015. Relationships aside, Roberts most recently starred in the Amazon Prime comedy Space Cadet, where she plays a girl who fakes a NASA application to get into the space program.