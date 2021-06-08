CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video Shows Emmanuel Macron Being Slapped in the Face During France Tour
OH NON
Read it at HuffPost France
French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped hard in the face by a member of the public. Grainy footage posted on social media shows the French leader walking toward a cheering crowd, then greeting a man in a green T-shirt who reaches over the barricade to give him a loud slap on the cheek. Security guards then jump on the man as Macron backs away. HuffPost France reported that the man was heard shouting “Down with Macronie” in the seconds before the slap. The incident reportedly happened on a presidential trip to southeast France. French network BFMTV reported that two people were arrested at the scene.