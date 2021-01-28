CHEAT SHEET
Emmett Till’s Chicago Home Is Officially a Landmark
Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
The Chicago home of Emmett Till—the Black child lynched by a racist Mississippi mob in 1955—is officially a landmark. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Till family pushed for years for the designation, which bars demolition or exterior changes to the brick-front home, and a non-profit purchased the property in October with an eye toward making it a museum. Till was just 14 years old and visiting family in Mississippi when he was falsely accused of grabbing a white woman. He was kidnapped, tortured, murdered, and thrown in the river—an attack so shocking that it helped galvanize the civil rights movement.