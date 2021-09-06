‘The Wire’ Star Michael K. Williams Found Dead in His Brooklyn Apartment: Report

Actor Michael K. Williams, famous for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, has died.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” a representative told The Hollywood Reporter.

Williams, 54, was found dead at his Brooklyn apartment Monday by his nephew, according to the Post.

A four-time Emmy-nominated actor, Williams rose to fame as Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire. The quasi-Robin Hood role proved to be Williams’ defining character, with President Barack Obama singling Little out as his favorite character in a 2008 interview with the Las Vegas Sun. “That’s not an endorsement,” Obama said. “He’s not my favorite person, but he’s a fascinating character.”

He also starred in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, for which he won a Screen Actors Guild award for best ensemble cast. He saw a recent career resurgence with parts in HBO’s The Night Of and Netflix’s When They See Us, which both led to Emmy nominations. In July, Williams earned his fifth Emmy nomination for playing Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

“What Montrose, and his journey and Lovecraft Country did for me was that it got me in touch with my deeper trauma,” he told Deadline. “I know that I have trauma with my past experiences of life—things that have happened to me, things that I have done, bad choices. I live that and I’m working through it.”

Williams’ Wire co-star Isiah Whitlock, Jr., mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“Shocked and saddened by the death of Michael K Williams. One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul. May you RIP. God bless,” he wrote.