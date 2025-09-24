Emotional Kimmel Returns With No Apology and Refuses to Bow to MAGA

Jimmy Kimmel return to late-night television Tuesday with no apology to Donald Trump or MAGA—and an emotional address to Charlie Kirk’s widow, audience members said.

The late night host gave an “emotional” monologue and at times was close to tears, they said.

Kimmel was pulled from the air by ABC’s owner Disney last Wednesday amid pressure from Trump’s Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, over his comments about Kirk’s alleged killer.

One audience member, Kathy Hopkins, of Burbank, California, told Deadline, “He was not bending any knees to anybody. He was still Jimmy. He was very sweet. He took it seriously, made it clear what wanted for the country, what he felt for Erika Kirk, just like he’s been saying from the beginning.”

A male audience member said “He actually had some tears in his eyes,” and a second man said the monologue had, “a lot about Donald Trump.”

“It was just standing ovation after standing ovation,” Veronica Ament told CNBC. “My voice is almost gone.”

Others gave similar comments to CNN.