An upset Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) gave an impassioned plea to Fox News viewers Thursday that indicted former President Donald Trump needs their money, and he needs it right now.

Speaking to Sean Hannity on a night where commentary on Fox News has verged on the apocalyptic as a result of the indictment by a Manhattan grand jury, Graham, historically one of Trump’s most talkative defenders in the Senate, once more gave a performance that is sure to keep him in Trump’s good graces.

Declaring that the motivating factor in the indictment is “hatred,” Graham argued that Democrats “fear Trump at the ballot box.”

“They’re trying to drain him dry. He’s spent more money on lawyers than most people spent on campaigns,” said Graham. In addition to being indicted in New York, Trump is facing a criminal investigation in Georgia over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and a criminal investigation by the Justice Department over his alleged mishandling of classified documents since leaving office. Also, Trump’s alleged rape of journalist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s is the subject of a trial set to begin in April.

Graham, looking bleary-eyed, would end up directing viewers to the presidential candidate’s website three times in the next two minutes.

“Go tonight. Give the president some money to fight this bullshit!” he begged.

“To those who are listening tonight: if you believe Trump is being treated poorly and wrongly, stand up and help the man,” Graham added later, before recommending that their prayers would be welcomed as well.

“Thank you,” an appreciative Hannity said while his studio audience applauded.

At one point during the interview, a heckler in the audience could be heard screaming: “This is a wonderful day. You lie by omission and you lie.” The studio sound was cut before the woman could continue.