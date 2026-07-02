Empty State Fair Steals Spotlight From Top Trump Goon’s Interview

President Donald Trump’s trade representative tried to talk up his economic agenda—but it was the empty backdrop behind him that stole the show.

Jamieson Greer, 47, joined America’s Newsroom on Fox News to tout the supposed success of the Trump administration’s economic policies while a handful of people milled around the Great American State Fair behind him.

Fox has committed to broadcasting live from the president’s much-hyped fair, inadvertently proving the embarrassingly low turnout to the 16-day affair.

While Greer spoke to Fox hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino, small groups of people could be seen strolling around the National Mall, which looked virtually unoccupied.

The empty Great American State Fair was Fox News' backdrop of choice. Fox News

Since it opened last week, the fair has been plagued with a variety of issues, from melted ice cream to empty booths. Even the president’s own supporters have described it as “really disappointing.”

But that hasn’t stopped Trump from branding it a success.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” he wrote in a Truth Social post just four days in.

“Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

The low turnout hasn't stopped President Donald Trump from toutint his fair. Donald Trump on Truth Social

Greer took a cue from his boss and hyped up the labor market, even after the latest jobs report showed weaker-than-expected growth.

The U.S. added only 57,000 jobs in June, less than half of what forecasters had anticipated. The unemployment rate dipped slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent the month before, largely due to fewer people job hunting.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also revised its numbers for the previous two months, with 31,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in April and 43,000 fewer jobs than were previously reported for May.