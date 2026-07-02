Trump Gets Brutal Reality Check With Jobs Slowdown

Donald Trump was dealt a brutal pre-4th of July blow when the jobs report showed weaker-than-expected growth, with Americans souring on the president for his handling of the economy.

The U.S. added only 57,000 jobs in June, less than half of what forecasters had anticipated. Economists had expected 115,000 jobs added last month.

The latest jobs report also revised down the previous two months of job growth, including 31,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in April and 43,000 fewer jobs than were previously reported for May.

However, the unemployment rate ticked down slightly to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent the month before.