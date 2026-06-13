Trump Faces Growing Revolt From Key Voters Over Economy

President Donald Trump appears to have lost the confidence of some of his most loyal supporters on the issue Americans care about most.

An analysis by The New York Times found that the 79-year-old president has experienced a striking shift in voter sentiment, particularly among blue-collar white voters, his most steadfast supporters.

A review of polling shows a marked shift in attitudes toward Trump’s handling of the economy from the period leading up to the 2018 midterm elections to now, ahead of this fall’s elections.

At that time, working-class white voters approved of his economic performance by margins of 30 points or more. Now, recent polls now show that they oppose his handling of the economy by between 14 and approximately 30 points, a massive swing.

“In the decade of Trump being in our lives, it feels like a watershed moment of them reckoning with him not being the person they thought he was,” Molly Murphy, a Democratic pollster who worked on former Vice President Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign, told the Times.

The president, who campaigned in 2024 on a promise to “end inflation and make America affordable again,” remains adamant that he is delivering on those promises, despite real-life prices proving otherwise.

The average national price of gas has surged past $4.50 a gallon, and has topped $5 in several states, including California. Mike Blake/Reuters

During an Oval Office event on Thursday, Trump bizarrely said, “I love the inflation” when asked about the latest inflation report, which showed prices up 4.2 percent from a year earlier. He has also repeatedly described the affordability crisis as a “hoax,” despite gas prices surging amid the war in Iran, with grocery prices also rising.

Still, polls now regularly show that a majority of white voters without a college degree—once one of the president’s most loyal voting blocs—no longer approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, as his ratings on the issue fall more sharply than his already weak overall approval.

The latest YouGov/Economist poll shows that 35 percent of respondents approve of the president’s performance, while 60 percent disapprove—marking the lowest approval rating for any president since the survey began in 2009.

Trump is supposed to be focusing on affordability. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In a segment on MS Now’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, voters who backed Trump in the past three elections said that they regretted voting for him in 2024 because of his poor handling of the economy and other issues, like immigration.

“He hasn’t lived it to understand it,” Annette Dombrowski, a three-time Trump voter from Ohio who is at risk of losing her job because the power plant where she works as a janitor is closing at the end of the month, told the outlet.

“I actually have panic attacks. I’ve had a couple this past week, and I get very emotional over it,” she claimed.

Chris Tackett, a truck driver from Ohio who also voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, expressed similar frustration, saying that the president “backtracked on every single pitch point he had during his election.”

The growing voter discontent is also being felt within Republican ranks, as the president’s dismal polling numbers suggest the party may well lose its House and Senate majorities in the upcoming midterm elections.