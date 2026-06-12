Diehard Trump Voters Turn on Him With Furious ‘Buyer’s Remorse’

Some diehard Donald Trump supporters have finally had enough of the 79-year-old president, saying he has broken his promises during his second term.

In a segment on MS Now’s The Briefing with Jen Psaki, voters who backed Trump in the past three elections told reporter Alex Tabet that they regret voting for him in 2024 because of his poor handling of the economy and other issues.

While introducing the segment and noting Trump’s poor polling numbers on the economy and inflation, Psaki suggested that some Trump supporters are experiencing “buyer’s remorse” as his second term enters its 18th month.

“I actually have panic attacks. I’ve had a couple this past week, and I get very emotional over it,” Annette Dombrowski, a three-time Trump voter from Ohio who is at risk of losing her job because the power plant where she works as a janitor is closing at the end of the month, said. “I don’t want to work anymore, but I can’t afford to retire.”

Annette Dombrowski was visibly upset as she talked about how much she regretted voting for Donald Trump. Screengrab/MS Now

When Tabet asked whether she believes Trump, who has an estimated net worth of around $6.5 billion, understands the financial hardships facing tens of millions of Americans, Dombrowski immediately replied, “No.”

“He hasn’t lived it to understand it. He sees it, he has not lived it. He needs to live it. Wear the clothes. Wear the shoes. Wear your Walmart clothes. Wear your Walmart shoes. Do your thrift store shopping. Don’t eat steaks. I don’t get to go out to dinner,” Dombrowski said.

“It’s been two years now. You said you’d bring down the grocery prices. I must be the most angry person when I grocery shop because I buy the same things every week and I see it jump every week. It is not every couple of months. It’s literally every week.”

Chris Tackett was another voter from the bellwether state of Ohio who regrets backing Trump in 2024. Screengrab/MS Now

Chris Tackett, a truck driver from Ohio who also voted for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, expressed similar frustration that the president has failed to keep his pledge to tackle food prices, inflation, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Instead, the 79-year-old has exacerbated these hardships by launching a war with Iran, which has sent gas prices soaring in the U.S.

Donald Trump made addressing the financial hardships Americans face one of his main 2024 campaign pledges, along with pledging not to start any new wars. Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

“He’s backtracked on every single pitch point he had during his election,” Tackett said. “All we heard was drill, drill, drill during the election, and now all we’re getting is drilled into the dirt with these prices.

“So I’m not a fan of him,” Tackett added. “I voted for Trump all three terms. To be honest with you, I’m not a big supporter of him at this point.”

When asked by Tabet what he would say to Trump if he had the chance, Tackett replied: “Get it together, man.”

“The average American is struggling to make ends meet right now. And nobody wants to hear ‘the war’s almost over.’ Nobody wants to hear ‘it’s gonna get better,’" he said. “You’ve had a year to make it better at this point. Make it better. ‘Make America Great Again,’ right?”

Finally, Psaki introduced Rob Couch, a one-time Trump voter, who said he had a “more explicit message” for Trump that “encapsulates the buyer’s remorse we’ve been seeing lately.”

“You want me to really say it on air? I’d say f--- you,” Couch said. “I don’t mean to be disrespectful to any leader, but he’s disrespectful to us, and he doesn’t care.”