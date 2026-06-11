Fox News Blows Up Trump’s Favorite Boast With Embarrassing Montage

Fox News played a humiliating clip featuring multiple examples of Donald Trump insisting that Iran is close to making a deal to end the war.

During Tuesday’s episode of Special Report, guest host John Roberts suggested that the U.S. had Iran “on the ropes” before the shaky ceasefire deal was arranged in early April, and that military experts are wondering whether there should be a return to “full-scale war” to end the conflict.

“And ever since then, President Trump has been talking about this elusive deal. Listen to what he said over the weeks here,” Roberts said.

Fox News then played a montage of the 79-year-old president insisting, as far back as March 31, that Iran was “very close” to making a deal, or that it could happen “any day,” as well as suggesting earlier this week that it could be “in two or three days,” just before two countries renewed attacks on each other.

Fox News’ John Roberts and Brit Hume expressed confusion about why Donald Trump keeps making the same Iran deal claim. Fox News

“That’s nine weeks of ‘we’re close to a deal,’” Roberts said. “At some point, you’ve got to acknowledge it’s not happening.”

In response, Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume wondered whether Trump is “speaking to two entirely separate audiences” when he routinely and incorrectly suggests that Iran is close to agreeing to a peace deal.

“He’s dealing with the Iranians and telling the American public, consumers, and owners of stocks that we’re close to a deal, in the hope perhaps that that will calm the petroleum markets,” Hume said.

“At the same time, he says that, you know, we’re ready to attack at any time, and that they dare not fool with us,” Hume added. “So I think it’s a bit of a mystery here exactly where we are.”

Fox News aired the montage days after analysis from CNN found that Trump has claimed on at least 38 occasions that the war with Iran would end any day now since shortly before the ceasefire was put in place.

Donald Trump has long insisted the now three-month war with Iran would end any day now. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump’s frustration that the deeply unpopular war seemingly has no end erupted on Wednesday morning as the president launched a Truth Social tirade.

“Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore—They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!!” Trump posted at 7:03 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

“They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

Hours later, the U.S. launched its second wave of attacks against Iran in a matter of days.