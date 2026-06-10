Even Jesse Watters Isn’t Buying Trump’s Iran Deal Claims

Fox News host Jesse Watters seemed skeptical about President Donald Trump insisting yet again that a peace deal with Iran was imminent.

On The Five, Watters and the rest of the panel reacted to how the president on Monday claimed that a peace deal was “very close,” only for Israel and Iran to then launch missiles at each other, seemingly delaying resolution of the conflict and causing Trump to plead with both countries on social media. Also on Monday, Iran downed an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a U.S. retaliation on Tuesday.

With negotiations now complicated, Watters said he doesn’t know what to make of the 79-year-old president’s peace timeline.

“He keeps saying we’re very close, we’re days away, and I don’t know what that means. We’ve heard that for a very long time," Watters said. Fox News

“The president indicated that he does not want to resume major combat operations. He said if we did do that, you’d have the strait closed for another two, three, four months, and he doesn’t want that,” he said of the major oil tanker route.

“He keeps saying we’re very close, we’re days away—and I don’t know what that means. We’ve heard that for a very long time,” Watters acknowledged. “Oil has gone down. It closed at like $89 [per barrel] today. But gas prices are high, and there are a lot of people in the administration, I think, that would like to see the job finished, and others think that, you know, we’re pretty close. But what do we know?”

Trump has, in fact, regularly been saying a peace deal would soon come—or something to that effect—since March 23, CNN noted. In all, he has done so at least 38 times.

On May 23, for instance, Trump said a deal was “largely negotiated, subject to finalization.” Five days later, he told daughter-in-law Lara Trump that the two sides were “close to a very good deal.”

Watters’ colleague, Greg Gutfeld, had a similar reaction to the ongoing war. The ordeal, he said, is like the show Survivor, “where it just keeps going on and on—what series are we on now?"

Fox host Laura Ingraham also sought answers about Iran downing the two-member Apache helicopter, given how Trump has been claiming the Iranian military was destroyed.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On The Five, Watters generously balanced out his skepticism of the president when it came time to discuss an unrelated topic. Watters gave an extremely kind interpretation of the Madison Square Garden crowd booing Trump during Game 3 of the NBA Finals the previous night.

“The reaction was mixed. I would say it was passionate. I did hear some boos, but I mean, it’s an NBA game. That’s the fanbase,” the Fox host said.

Watters then credited Trump for the apparently brave act of being present in such an environment, claiming that “Democrats don’t even go to games; they go to Pride parades.”

Yet Rahm Emanuel, the former congressman and Clinton and Obama White House official, had a better view than Trump of Monday’s game; he was sitting courtside.