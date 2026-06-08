Trump Humiliated as His Public Plea Is Ignored

President Donald Trump’s public plea to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has quickly blown up in his face.

Just hours after insisting to the Financial Times that “I call the shots. I call all the shots. [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots,” the president, 79, said he was going to call the Israeli leader and urge him not to respond to a fresh wave of strikes by Iran on Sunday.

“I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don’t need another one,” Trump told Axios.

Netanyahu defied Trump's wishes. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

In another call with Fox News, Trump said, “What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles. That’s enough—get back to the table and make a deal.”

However, despite the president’s insistence that a peace deal was “very close,” Netanyahu moved ahead with strikes on Iran after Tehran launched missiles at Israel in retaliation for Israel’s earlier attack on Beirut.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cited by state media in Iran, said explosions were reported in the Iranian cities of Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan on Monday morning. No one has been reported dead in the attacks, in which “air-launched ballistic missiles” were reportedly used. Airports across western Iran went into shutdown mode as a result of the strikes, state media reported.

An Iranian missile flies in the sky over Israel, as seen from Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, June 7. Mussa Qawasma/REUTERS

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed early Monday that attacks had taken place, but offered no details.

The escalation came after Iran targeted Israel in a fresh wave of attacks, which Tehran said were in response to Israel’s bombing of Lebanon. Trump said he was “not happy” about the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, adding that they were “not coordinated with the U.S.”

It also came at a crucial juncture in peace talks. Trump was adamant that a breakthrough would be reached early this week, but he has since conceded that the escalation throws a spanner in the works.

“I don’t want it to blow up because of what is happening now,” he told Axios.

Financial markets have also reacted nervously to the renewed escalation. Asian stocks tumbled at the open on Monday, raising concerns about how U.S. markets could respond when trading begins.

The conflict has also continued to disrupt the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping corridors. Oil prices have swung sharply throughout the war as traders responded to missile attacks, ceasefire announcements, and developments in diplomatic negotiations.

While crude prices have retreated from their wartime peaks, they remain well above pre-conflict levels, with a knock-on effect at the gas pumps. Global benchmark Brent crude is still trading roughly 36 percent higher than before the war began, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude remains nearly 50 percent above its pre-war price.