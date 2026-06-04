Trump’s Approval Rating Tanks to a Historic New Low

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a new historic low, according to recent polling.

The polls have not been looking good for Trump in recent months since he launched his war with Iran.

Since then, polls have shown his popularity tanking as the midterms grow closer.

And the latest YouGov/Economist polling, conducted between May 29-June 1 among 1,604 adults is no exception.

According to the poll, Trump’s net approval rating stands at -25, down 1.1 points from last week.

The survey shows 35 percent of respondents approve of his performance, while 60 percent disapprove.

That marks the lowest approval rating of any president since the survey began in 2009.

At the same point in his first term, Trump’s net approval rating was -10.

Joe Biden also registered a -10 net approval rating at the same stage in his presidency, according to YouGov/Economist polling.

It comes as the war with Iran appears to be weighing on Trump’s public standing, according to the polling data, which shows 29 percent approve and 64 percent disapprove of his handling of the situation.

The same survey finds broad opposition to the conflict, with 68 percent saying the war should be ended as soon as possible and 55 percent saying it was the wrong decision to go to war with Iran.

The conflict has also coincided with rising energy costs.

The Strait of Hormuz has been blockaded since the war in Iran began, pushing up energy prices worldwide. Stringer/REUTERS

According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline has climbed above $4.50 per gallon, with prices exceeding $5 in seven states following the escalation of tensions and disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices have also increased by roughly 35 percent.

A separate estimate from Moody’s Analytics suggests the war has cost U.S. households around $100 billion so far, or nearly $750 per household.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said “help is on the way” for energy prices.

But Trump has dismissed concerns, calling the increases “peanuts” compared with the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program. The White House has also said energy prices will “plummet” once the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

As a result, it is no surprise that polling shows voters are deeply unimpressed with Trump’s handling of the economy, which 46 percent see as the most important issue facing the country, far outpacing any other issue.

Around three-quarters say the economy is “fair” or “poor,” and 59 percent say it is getting worse.

Meanwhile, Trump’s net approval rating on inflation and prices stands at -43, the lowest of his term so far, with 24 percent approving and 72 percent disapproving.

If the trend continues, it could pose a significant risk to Republicans heading into November’s midterm elections.

The YouGov/Economist forecasting model suggests Democrats have a nine-in-ten chance of winning control of the House in the next midterm elections, while the Senate is considered a toss-up.