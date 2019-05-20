‘Guillotine Door’ Malfunction Kills Endangered Painted Dog Killed at Miami Zoo

A painted dog died due to an “equipment failure” at Zoo Miami on Monday, the Miami Herald reports. One female puppy was killed after a “guillotine door” malfunctioned, and the highly endangered animal was instantly killed. “During a routine transfer of the pack which includes both parents and the five juveniles, for an as of yet unknown reason, a cable that supported a solid metal guillotine door separated and the door then fell on the animal,” spokesman Ron Magill said, adding there were indications that the door’s cable “snapped.” The puppy was born in late January, part of a litter that included three other females and one male. Painted dogs, also known as African Wild Dogs, are in danger of extinction, and there are fewer than 6,000 left in the wild.