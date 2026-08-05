An embattled Republican senator says she is against the nomination of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer as attorney general.

Maine’s Susan Collins shared a statement Tuesday evening cementing her opposition to Todd Blanche’s nomination, arguing that the DOJ has strayed from operating independently of partisan influence under his reign as acting attorney general.

Collins, a moderate Republican, has frequently broken ranks with Trump's agenda. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“While I believe Mr. Blanche is a capable lawyer, the Department of Justice has become increasingly political,” Collins, 73, wrote on X. “Mr. Blanche has taken several actions that have further eroded the Department’s independence, and that is the basis for my vote to oppose his confirmation.”

Collins cited Blanche’s ludicrous backdoor deal to “shield the President, his sons, and the family business from IRS audits” and his creation of a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization fund” as prime examples of his partisan leanings.

Collins also disapproved of Blanche's promise to seek the prohibition of mailable abortion medication for women. Susan Collins/X

She also condemned how he oversaw the DOJ’s targeting of Democratic Senators Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly over their “ill-advised, but constitutionally protected” videos advising American troops not to follow illegal orders.

“More than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees have opposed his nomination, arguing that he has undermined the institution,” the senator added. “For these reasons, I will vote against this nomination.”

Trump became a criminal in May 2024 after being represented by Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general. Michael M. Santiago/via REUTERS

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DOJ and Collins for comment.

The Maine senator’s refusal to vote for Blanche comes after two of her GOP colleagues, Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, backpedaled on their previous condemnation of Blanche on Monday.

Tillis backpedaled on his condemnation of Blanche following his agreement with Cornyn. Bill Clark/Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Both Tillis and Cornyn had said last week that they would not vote to confirm Blanche unless he confirmed in writing that the anti-weaponization fund he helped create as part of a settlement between Trump and the IRS was terminated.

Late on Sunday, Cornyn brokered an agreement with Blanche that seemed to adhere to his demands, leading him and Tillis to cast their support for his nomination as AG.

The Texas senator later admitted that “there was nothing we could do to rein in the president” as he faced pressure from Trump to vote in his favor.

The Senate Judiciary Committee, which both Tillis and Cornyn sit on, voted 12-10 along party lines on Tuesday to advance Blanche’s nomination to a vote by the full Senate later this week.

GOP Senator John Cornyn told reporters last week he was not prepared to vote "yes" to confirm Todd Blanche as attorney general. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Despite Blanche clearing a hurdle with Tillis and Cornyn, Collins’s lack of support could prove crucial in the final confirmation vote.