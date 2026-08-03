Trump’s AG Nominee Makes Desperate Last Attempt to Get Job

Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general says he is terminating the president’s $1.8 billion Jan. 6 slush fund in an apparent capitulation to two Republican senators threatening to block his nomination.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, announced in an X post late Sunday night that the Anti-Weaponization Fund—designed to compensate Trump allies and even participants in the 2021 Capitol riots—had been “rescinded.”

The move could secure the votes of rogue Republican senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn, who were blocking Blanche’s nomination to become attorney general. Tillis called the fund Trump’s “payout pot for punks.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche was up late on Sunday. Win McNamee/Getty Images

While Blanche announced at a hearing in June that the Justice Department would not move forward with the fund, Cornyn and Tillis, who are both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, wanted to see the promise in writing, particularly as Trump has repeatedly threatened to revive the divisive fund.

“My team and I have met with committee members and Senators over the past several weeks and addressed any concerns or outstanding questions,” Blanche wrote on X in a 11.09 p.m. post.

“We have enjoyed good faith discussions, and as a result issue the following order and update with regard to the May IRS settlement. The Department always welcomes and appreciates productive engagement with all members of Congress.”

His post included a signed order that read, “The Attorney General’s May 18, 2026 Order establishing the Anti-Weaponization Fund (‘Fund’) is rescinded and shall have nor force or effect.”

John Cornyn has been a thorn in Trump's side since the president endorsed his opponent in a Texas Republican primary. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

“This order establishes, beyond any doubt, that there is no fund,” the order read.

The fund was part of an agreement that arose from a lawsuit Trump filed against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns to the media, which also shielded the Trump family from tax audits. The agreement was reached against the advice of Trump’s own top IRS attorney.

Blanche’s post highlighted two key changes to the deal the Justice Department negotiated in May to end Trump’s IRS case.

One alteration terminated the slush fund for Trump allies and supporters who claim to be victims of politicized prosecutions; the other involved a separate part of the deal that offered Trump and his sons protections from past tax claims.

Blanche’s tweaked documents point out that protection for Trump and his family would only apply retroactively and they would not be shielded from future audits.

Thom Tillis called out Trump's "payout pot for punks." Bill Clark/Getty Images

Prior to Blanche’s late-night post, Trump was asked about the Anti-Weaponization Fund on Sunday during a press gaggle on Air Force One on his way back to the White House from a day golfing.

“People were hurt so badly,” Trump said of the people his fund was designed for. “Twenty-two suicides. They were destroyed. Their families were destroyed...and this would be a reimbursement for the pain that they suffered. A lot of people like it.”

“If they don’t approve Todd, I’ll put it back on the table. A lot of people like it. A lot of big supporters of Trump like it,” he added.

He also backed Blanche, saying, “You’re not gonna find a better person. And everybody agrees.”

The late-night post arrives two days before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Blanche’s nomination as permanent attorney general.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche just so happens to be Donald Trump’s former personal attorney. Win McNamee/Pool via Reuters

Blanche took over as attorney general after Trump sacked his boss, has been in his role after Trump sacked his boss, Pam Bondi, in April after her botched handling of the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files. Trump nominated him as her permanent replacement in June

The late-night deal follows Trump repeatedly attacking Cornyn last week, and expressing his regret that his slush fund had been withdrawn.

Tillis had posted a warning on X on Saturday, saying, “President Trump clearly intends to resurrect the payout pot for punks either by inappropriately establishing another bogus fund or pushing Congress to vote for a bill that the majority of Republicans in the Senate would be against.”

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, with Trump and the sacked Pam Bondi. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

He added, “It’s unfortunate that Todd Blanche, who I consider qualified for the job, will not be confirmed because of this reversal. Hopefully, we can resolve this by Tuesday.”

Cornyn and Tillis are both departing Congress in January 2027. If either voted against Blanche, it would have stopped his nomination at the committee stage.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.