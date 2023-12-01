‘Endgame’ Translator: Royals’ Names ‘Were There in Black and White’
‘I DID NOT ADD THEM’
A Dutch translator of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame has disputed the author’s claim that a “translating error” led to Kate Middleton and King Charles being named as the alleged “royal racists” who had “concerns” over the color of the then-unborn Prince Archie’s skin. Saskia Peeters told the Daily Mail she had not added the royals’ names to the Dutch version. “As a translator, I translate what is in front of me,” she said. “The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them. I just did what I was paid to do, and that was translate the book from English into Dutch.” Peeters’ words contradict Scobie’s insistence that he had “never submitted a book that had those names in it.” Peeters told the Mail that the pages were distributed between herself and a fellow translator to transcribe. “I have been translating for many years,” Peeters said. “This is the first time anything like this has happened. This is not something I wanted to be involved in. This has been upsetting. I do not want to talk about it much more.”