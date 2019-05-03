NBA Dumps Turkish Twitter for ‘Censoring’ Portland Trail Blazer Enes Kanter

The NBA is cutting ties with a Turkish vendor that runs a Twitter account in that country under its logo after Portland Trail Blazers star Enes Kanter complained it “censored’’ his contribution to a victory. “How can the official NBA allow this?” tweeted Kanter, a Turkish national who is essentially banned from his homeland because he is an outspoken critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ESPN reported that the NBA said the league’s Turkey Twitter account “was managed by a local vendor, and we are terminating that relationship.” Kanter also complained on Twitter that a Denver Nuggets fan taunted him during Wednesday night’s game: “Go back to Turkey! Oh wait, you can’t.”