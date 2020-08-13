Study: England Might Have Underestimated Its Number of COVID-19 Infections by Millions
AND THE REST
A major study from British researchers has estimated that COVID-19 is far, far more prevalent in England than official statistics show. According to Johns Hopkins University—the leading global authority in tracking cases of the disease—England has recorded 270,971 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But, according to the Associated Press, researchers at Imperial College estimate that 6 percent of England’s population—or 3.4 million people—have been infected. That rises to 13 percent in the capital city of London. The research also showed that Black, Asian, and minority ethnic groups were up to two or three times more likely to have had COVID-19 when compared to white people. The results were based on a study of 100,000 randomly selected volunteers who used at-home blood tests to discover antibodies for the virus that causes COVID-19.