World Cup Team Falls to the ‘Curse’ of Trump

England’s World Cup semifinal loss to Argentina appears to be the latest instance of the “Trump curse.”

England captain Harry Kane’s comments about playing golf with the president last week took on extra significance to some after his team fell 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon.

Harry Kane looks dejected after England's loss to Argentina in the World Cup semifinal. Paul Childs/REUTERS

Kane, at a press conference before England’s quarterfinal matchup against Norway, was asked about Trump broaching the subject in the Oval Office.

“I think Kane is a great player,” Trump, 80, had said earlier this month. “I played golf with him, and I like him a lot. He’s a good golfer, too. He’s really great.”

Kane, 32, offered more details.

“We played about 18 months ago. He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere...” he said, as if he had no choice in the matter.

“It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him, and his golf is pretty good, to be honest with you,” Kane continued. “I hope I can play golf as good as him when I’m his age, that’s for sure... I was just grateful that he invited me to play, for sure.”

Now, some X users are attributing England’s loss to the “curse” of being associated with the president.

X users commented on a "Trump curse" after England's loss. X/ren2_you

Kane's confirmation that he had golfed with Trump was used to rub in England's loss. X/yobeauty18

It was just last week when the president’s involvement in the World Cup, inquiring about a red card given to a star American player, sparked a similar response. His effort to get FIFA—led by his pal, Gianni Infantino—to allow a U.S. player to take the field against Belgium despite having received a red card in the prior game backfired when Belgium won convincingly, 4-1. Celebratory Belgian players promptly mocked Trump’s dancing on the field.

Last month, the phrase “Trump curse” also went viral after the president’s attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden coincided with the New York Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak coming to an end against the San Antonio Spurs.

Looking to Sunday’s World Cup Final just outside New York City, Trump, the recipient of the made-up “FIFA Peace Prize,” is expected to be on hand to present the trophy.