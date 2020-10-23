Friend Who Supplied Guns for San Bernardino Terrorist Attack Given 20 Years in Prison
Enrique Marquez, Jr. was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday for providing the weapons that were used in the deadly 2015 San Bernardino, California mass shooting that killed 14 people and wounded 22. Prosecutors wanted a 25-year sentence, arguing Marquez knew his friend Syed Rizwan Farook was inspired by extremists and had plotted mass shootings with Marquez years before Marquez bought him the guns. However, his defense attorney argued Marquez had no idea what the guns would be used for and had been manipulated by Farook since they were neighbors as children. District Court Judge Jesus G. Bernal said Marquez couldn’t be held fully accountable for the deaths and noted that he had cooperated with authorities after the attack.