Ensign's Sticky Situation

And the plot thickens: An aide to Nevada Sen. John Ensign said in a statement today that the husband of his former mistress made “exorbitant demands for cash and other financial benefits” through an attorney. Rumors of blackmail have circulated since Tuesday, when Ensign confessed to the nine-month-long affair with Cindy Hampton, his former campaign treasurer. The statement came just hours after Doug Hampton, Cindy’s husband who also worked for the Nevada senator, wrote a 1,000-word letter to Fox News to uncover Ensign’s “unethical behavior and immoral choice” toward his wife. Hampton continued, writing, “Senator Ensign's conduct and relentless pursuit of my wife led to our dismissal in April of 2008. The actions of Senator Ensign have ruined our lives and careers and left my family in shambles.” The FBI and Las Vegas police said they are not investigating Hampton’s demand for money.
